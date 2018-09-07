UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 7

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower at 7,310 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: Financial data has been stolen from potentially hundreds of thousands of British Airways customers who made online bookings in recent weeks. The thefts occurred during a data breach that affected bookings made on the airline's website between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5, parent International Airlines Group said on Thursday. * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: Lloyd's Of London is set to appoint Australia's QBE Insurance Group's former head John Neal to take on the role of CEO at the specialist UK insurance market, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent down at 7391.65 points on Thursday, as investors assessed turmoil on emerging markets and waited to see whether the United States would take its trade dispute with China to a new level and impose tariffs on a further $200 billion of imports. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashmore Group Full Year 2018 Earnings Release EnQuest Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)