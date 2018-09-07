FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
September 7, 2018 / 5:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 7

2 Min Read

    Sept 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points
lower at 7,310 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: Financial data has been stolen from potentially hundreds
of thousands of British Airways customers who made online bookings in recent
weeks. The thefts occurred during a data breach that affected bookings made on
the airline's website between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5, parent International Airlines
Group said on Thursday.
    * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: Lloyd's Of London is set to appoint Australia's QBE
Insurance Group's former head John Neal to take on the role of CEO at
the specialist UK insurance market, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent down at 7391.65 points on
Thursday, as investors assessed turmoil on emerging markets and waited to see
whether the United States would take its trade dispute with China to a new level
and impose tariffs on a further $200 billion of imports.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ashmore Group              Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 EnQuest                    Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.