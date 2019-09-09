UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 9

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22 points to 7,304 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures trading up 0.3% at 7307. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline's flights and disrupting thousands of travellers' plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking to his Brexit plan and will not seek a delay to Britain's departure from the European Union at a summit next month, two ministers said on Sunday despite the latest resignation from his government. * OIL: Oil rose on Monday on expectations that Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, will continue to support output cuts by OPEC and other producers to prop up prices under new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday, after falling nearly 1% in the previous session, on expectations of monetary policy easing by the world's major economies amid soft economic data, although an uptick in equities limited gains. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2% at 7282.34 points as a new stimulus plan from China helped support sentiment after U.S. jobs data disappointed and housebuilder Berkeley gained after pointing to robust conditions in key British markets despite Brexit uncertainties. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Associated British Foods ABF.L Trading Update Medica group PLC MGPM.L Half Year Results Diaceutics PLC DXRX.L Half Year Results Abcam PLC ABCA.L Full Year Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)