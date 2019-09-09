London Market Report
September 9, 2019 / 5:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 9

2 Min Read

    Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22
points to 7,304 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
 trading up 0.3% at 7307. 
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday,
grounding most of the airline's flights and disrupting thousands of travellers'
plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is sticking to his Brexit plan and
will not seek a delay to Britain's departure from the European Union at a summit
next month, two ministers said on Sunday despite the latest resignation from his
government. 
    * OIL: Oil rose on Monday on expectations that Saudi Arabia, the world's
largest oil exporter, will continue to support output cuts by OPEC and other
producers to prop up prices under new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin
Salman.   
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Monday, after falling nearly 1% in the
previous session, on expectations of monetary policy easing by the world's major
economies amid soft economic data, although an uptick in equities limited gains.

    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2% at 7282.34 points as a new stimulus
plan from China helped support sentiment after U.S. jobs data disappointed and
housebuilder Berkeley gained after pointing to robust conditions in key British
markets despite Brexit uncertainties.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
 Associated British Foods   ABF.L   Trading Update
 Medica group  PLC          MGPM.L  Half Year Results 
 Diaceutics PLC             DXRX.L  Half Year Results 
 Abcam PLC                  ABCA.L  Full Year Results 
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below