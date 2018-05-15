FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * CENTRICA: Management at Centrica Plc came under fire at the
company's annual meeting on Monday as frustrated shareholders demanded answers
about the collapse of the British Gas owner's share price, Times reported. bit.ly/2KYfAJc
    * FIRSTGROUP: Transport giant FirstGroup Plc is facing a mounting
activist campaign to put itself up for sale in the wake of a failed takeover bid
from American private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Telegraph
reported. bit.ly/2KYuVJI
    * WILLIAM HILL: William Hill Plc Chairman Roger Devlin has told
ministers in a letter that proposed reforms to Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals
(FOBTs) could leave it vulnerable to a takeover bid, Sky news reported. bit.ly/2IgjT4T
    * OIL: Oil prices held firm on Tuesday as ongoing production cuts by OPEC
and looming U.S. sanctions against Iran tightened the market amid signs of
ongoing strong demand.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday on safe-haven buying, but
upside potential for the metal was capped by a firm dollar and outlook for
further interest rate hikes in the United States.
    * The UK blue chip index closed nearly 0.2 percent lower at 7710.98 on
Monday, weighed down by financials and by a rising pound. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 CYBG PLC                                  Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Vodafone Group PLC                        Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Land Securities Group PLC                 Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC              Q1 2018 Trading Statement 
 EI Group PLC                              Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 easyJet plc                               Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 BTG PLC                                   Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Braemar Shipping Services PLC             Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC                   Q3 2018 Trading Statement
 Northgate PLC                             Pre-close Trading Statement 
 Premier Foods                             Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 DCC Plc                                   Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 
        
 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
