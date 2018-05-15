UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

May 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * CENTRICA: Management at Centrica Plc came under fire at the company's annual meeting on Monday as frustrated shareholders demanded answers about the collapse of the British Gas owner's share price, Times reported. bit.ly/2KYfAJc * FIRSTGROUP: Transport giant FirstGroup Plc is facing a mounting activist campaign to put itself up for sale in the wake of a failed takeover bid from American private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2KYuVJI * WILLIAM HILL: William Hill Plc Chairman Roger Devlin has told ministers in a letter that proposed reforms to Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs) could leave it vulnerable to a takeover bid, Sky news reported. bit.ly/2IgjT4T * OIL: Oil prices held firm on Tuesday as ongoing production cuts by OPEC and looming U.S. sanctions against Iran tightened the market amid signs of ongoing strong demand. * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday on safe-haven buying, but upside potential for the metal was capped by a firm dollar and outlook for further interest rate hikes in the United States. * The UK blue chip index closed nearly 0.2 percent lower at 7710.98 on Monday, weighed down by financials and by a rising pound. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CYBG PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement Ten Lifestyle Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement Vodafone Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement Land Securities Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement EI Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement easyJet plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement BTG PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement Braemar Shipping Services PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Q3 2018 Trading Statement Northgate PLC Pre-close Trading Statement Premier Foods Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement DCC Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)