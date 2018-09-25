FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

3 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points lower at 7,448 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's immunotherapy drug Imfinzi has been
approved in Europe for use in lung cancer patients with inoperable disease that
had advanced locally but not spread widely around the body, the drugmaker said
on Monday.
   
     * JOHN LAING: The shareholders of John Laing Infrastructure voted to
approve a takeover by funds Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management,
the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
    
    * LSE: Activist hedge fund TCI has cut its stake in London Stock Exchange
Group Plc, less than a year after its push to oust the stock exchange's
chairman failed.
    
    * DEBENHAMS: The boss of Britain's Debenhams came out fighting on
Monday, saying the department store chain's troubles had been exaggerated and
insisting the business has a future.
    
    * RANDGOLD: Canada's Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to buy Randgold
Resources Ltd in an all-stock deal valuing the Africa-focused miner at
$6.5 billion, to create the world's largest gold producer in an industry under
investor pressure to put capital to good use.
    
    * CARILLION: The British government will step in to bail out a 335 million
pound ($439 million) new hospital in the city of Liverpool, after the collapse
of Carillion, which was overseeing the deal, Sky News reported on
Monday.
    
    * BP: U.S. sanctions on Iran will tighten global oil supplies sharply until
the end of the year, but a threat to world demand looms in 2019 from the
U.S.-China trade war, the head of BP's oil trading in Asia said.
    
    * OIL: Oil prices on Tuesday were within reach of four-year highs hit in the
previous session, as looming U.S. sanctions against Iran and unwillingness by
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to raise output
supported the market.
    
    * PRECIOUS: Gold held steady on Tuesday as the dollar stood firm ahead of
the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later in the day, while
simmering U.S.-China trade tensions kept investors nervous about risks to global
growth.
        
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Monday as miners and
consumer multinationals sold off.
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
  
 Altitude Group Plc                 Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Next Plc                           Half Year 2018 Earnings
 SSE Plc                            Close Period Statement
 Card Factory Plc                   Half Year 2018 Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado)
