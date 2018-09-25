UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower at 7,448 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's immunotherapy drug Imfinzi has been approved in Europe for use in lung cancer patients with inoperable disease that had advanced locally but not spread widely around the body, the drugmaker said on Monday. * JOHN LAING: The shareholders of John Laing Infrastructure voted to approve a takeover by funds Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. * LSE: Activist hedge fund TCI has cut its stake in London Stock Exchange Group Plc, less than a year after its push to oust the stock exchange's chairman failed. * DEBENHAMS: The boss of Britain's Debenhams came out fighting on Monday, saying the department store chain's troubles had been exaggerated and insisting the business has a future. * RANDGOLD: Canada's Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to buy Randgold Resources Ltd in an all-stock deal valuing the Africa-focused miner at $6.5 billion, to create the world's largest gold producer in an industry under investor pressure to put capital to good use. * CARILLION: The British government will step in to bail out a 335 million pound ($439 million) new hospital in the city of Liverpool, after the collapse of Carillion, which was overseeing the deal, Sky News reported on Monday. * BP: U.S. sanctions on Iran will tighten global oil supplies sharply until the end of the year, but a threat to world demand looms in 2019 from the U.S.-China trade war, the head of BP's oil trading in Asia said. * OIL: Oil prices on Tuesday were within reach of four-year highs hit in the previous session, as looming U.S. sanctions against Iran and unwillingness by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to raise output supported the market. * PRECIOUS: Gold held steady on Tuesday as the dollar stood firm ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later in the day, while simmering U.S.-China trade tensions kept investors nervous about risks to global growth. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Monday as miners and consumer multinationals sold off. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Altitude Group Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Next Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings SSE Plc Close Period Statement Card Factory Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado)