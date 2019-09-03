UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at 7,297 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Global mining and trading giant Glencore has won a dispute with Australia's Taxation Office after a judge found it had paid the correct amount of tax on purchases of copper concentrate from a mine that it owns in New South Wales state. * RETAIL SALES: British retailers saw their sales flat-line in August as shoppers cut back on non-essentials and some households stockpiled food ahead of Brexit, surveys showed. * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will move to call an Oct. 14 election if lawmakers block the option of leaving the European Union without a deal, a senior government source said on Monday. * BREXIT: British finance minister Sajid Javid told representatives of the country's financial services industry on Monday that the sector was a top priority for him as the country prepares to leave the European Union, a person familiar with the discussions said. * GOLD: Gold prices fell on the back of a firmer dollar, but fears of a global economic slowdown fuelled by an intensifying U.S.-China trade war kept prices near multi-year highs. * OIL: Oil prices were mixed as the ongoing U.S.-China trade war cast a pall over markets, with soft South Korean data adding to concerns over emerging markets and a rise in OPEC output. * London's FTSE 100 surged 1% on Monday, shrugging off news of the latest U.S.-China trade tariffs, as exporter stocks firmed following a slide in sterling on the prospect of an election against the backdrop of Brexit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Restaurant Group Plc RTN.L Half Year Results DS Smith Plc SMDS.L Trading Update IQE Plc IQE.L HY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)