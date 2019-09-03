London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Sept 3

    Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15
points higher at 7,297
on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GLENCORE: Global mining and trading giant Glencore has won a
dispute with Australia's Taxation Office after a judge found it had paid the
correct amount of tax on purchases of copper concentrate from a mine that it
owns in New South Wales state.
    * RETAIL SALES: British retailers saw their sales flat-line in August as
shoppers cut back on non-essentials and some households stockpiled food ahead of
Brexit, surveys showed.
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will move to call an Oct. 14
election if lawmakers block the option of leaving the European Union without a
deal, a senior government source said on Monday.
    * BREXIT: British finance minister Sajid Javid told representatives of the
country's financial services industry on Monday that the sector was a top
priority for him as the country prepares to leave the European Union, a person
familiar with the discussions said.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell on the back of a firmer dollar, but fears of a
global economic slowdown fuelled by an intensifying U.S.-China trade war kept
prices near multi-year highs.
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed as the ongoing U.S.-China trade war cast a pall
over markets, with soft South Korean data adding to concerns over emerging
markets and a rise in OPEC output.
    * London's FTSE 100 surged 1% on Monday, shrugging off news of the latest
U.S.-China trade tariffs, as exporter stocks firmed following a slide in
sterling on the prospect of an election against the backdrop of Brexit.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
   Restaurant Group Plc     RTN.L    Half Year Results
       DS Smith Plc         SMDS.L    Trading Update
          IQE Plc           IQE.L       HY Results
 
        
