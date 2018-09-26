FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 5:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

    Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5
points lower at 7,503,  according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * UNILEVER: Unilever executives remain confident that
shareholders will back a move to base a new single headquarters in the
Netherlands as they launched a charm offensive on Tuesday to win over
opponents.
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's immunotherapy drug Imfinzi cut the risk
of death in patients with mid-stage lung cancer by nearly a third in a closely
watched clinical study, reinforcing the case for using the drug in earlier
disease.
    
    * BREXIT: Britain's opposition Labour Party is set to vote against any deal
Prime Minister Theresa May clinches with the European Union and is open to a
second referendum with the option of staying in the bloc, Brexit spokesman Keir
Starmer said on Tuesday.
    
    * OIL: Britain's top share index edged up on Tuesday thanks to a surge in
oil majors as crude prices hit a four-year high, while retailer Next stole the
spotlight after a strong update confounded expectations.
    
    * GOLD: Gold prices drifted in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors
awaited cues of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, where policymakers
are expected to raise interest rates for the third time this year.
    
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, with energy
stocks and miners contributing the most to the rise.
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 PZ Cussons Plc                PZC.L    Trading Statement
 Mitie Group                   MTO.L    Pre-close Trading Statement
 SSP Group Plc                 SSPG.L   Trading Statement
 Allergy Therapeutics Plc      AGY.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Corero Network Security Plc   CNSP.L   Half-Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Futura Medical Plc            FUM.L    Half-Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Amryt Pharma Plc              AMYT.L   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 AA Plc                        AAAA.L   Half-Year 2019 Release
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado)
