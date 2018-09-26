UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,503, according to financial bookmakers. * UNILEVER: Unilever executives remain confident that shareholders will back a move to base a new single headquarters in the Netherlands as they launched a charm offensive on Tuesday to win over opponents. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's immunotherapy drug Imfinzi cut the risk of death in patients with mid-stage lung cancer by nearly a third in a closely watched clinical study, reinforcing the case for using the drug in earlier disease. * BREXIT: Britain's opposition Labour Party is set to vote against any deal Prime Minister Theresa May clinches with the European Union and is open to a second referendum with the option of staying in the bloc, Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Tuesday. * OIL: Britain's top share index edged up on Tuesday thanks to a surge in oil majors as crude prices hit a four-year high, while retailer Next stole the spotlight after a strong update confounded expectations. * GOLD: Gold prices drifted in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors awaited cues of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, where policymakers are expected to raise interest rates for the third time this year. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, with energy stocks and miners contributing the most to the rise. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: PZ Cussons Plc PZC.L Trading Statement Mitie Group MTO.L Pre-close Trading Statement SSP Group Plc SSPG.L Trading Statement Allergy Therapeutics Plc AGY.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Corero Network Security Plc CNSP.L Half-Year 2018 Earnings Release Futura Medical Plc FUM.L Half-Year 2018 Earnings Release Amryt Pharma Plc AMYT.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Release AA Plc AAAA.L Half-Year 2019 Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado)