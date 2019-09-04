UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher at 7,284 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Several BHP Group shareholders, including the Church of England pension fund, are recommending the company suspend its membership in industry groups that advocate for policies inconsistent with the Paris climate change agreement. * BP: Operations at BP Plc's 430,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery were continuing normally with no units shut, said sources familiar with plant operations on Monday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the coker at its 225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations. * DIAGEO: Scottish union Unite on Tuesday disclosed a series of strike action dates at some of Diageo Plc's plants after talks over pay raise fell through between the British beverage giant and two of its biggest Scottish unions. * BREXIT: British finance minister Sajid Javid will announce increases in public spending on Wednesday, preparing the ground for a possible snap election call by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is seeking a way to break resistance to his Brexit plans. * BREXIT: The speaker of Britain's House of Commons, John Bercow, approved an emergency debate in parliament on Brexit put forward by a group of lawmakers who are seeking to block leaving the EU without a deal. * GOLD: Gold held steady after rising 1% in the previous session, with prices hovering near a more than six-year high on heightened fears of a global recession following weak U.S. data, the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade spat and Brexit uncertainties. * OIL: Oil prices recovered some ground after touching their lowest in close to a month during the previous session on concerns that a weakening global economy could depress demand. * London-listed stocks most exposed to the British economy fell as investors worried the country was heading for a chaotic no-deal exit from the European Union or an early national election, while global growth concerns also persisted. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L Full Year Results Dunelm Group Plc DNLM.L Full Year Results Halfords Group Plc HFD.L Full Year Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)