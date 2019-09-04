UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Sept 4

London Market Report
    Sept 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16
points higher at 7,284
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: Several BHP Group shareholders, including the Church of
England pension fund, are recommending the company suspend its membership in
industry groups that advocate for policies inconsistent with the Paris climate
change agreement.
    * BP: Operations at BP Plc's 430,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery
were continuing normally with no units shut, said sources familiar with plant
operations on Monday.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the coker at its
225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday, said
sources familiar with plant operations.
    * DIAGEO: Scottish union Unite on Tuesday disclosed a series of strike
action dates at some of Diageo Plc's plants after talks over pay raise
fell through between the British beverage giant and two of its biggest Scottish
unions.
    * BREXIT: British finance minister Sajid Javid will announce increases in
public spending on Wednesday, preparing the ground for a possible snap election
call by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is seeking a way to break resistance to
his Brexit plans.
    * BREXIT: The speaker of Britain's House of Commons, John Bercow, approved
an emergency debate in parliament on Brexit put forward by a group of lawmakers
who are seeking to block leaving the EU without a deal.
    * GOLD: Gold held steady after rising 1% in the previous session, with
prices hovering near a more than six-year high on heightened fears of a global
recession following weak U.S. data, the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade spat and
Brexit uncertainties.
    * OIL: Oil prices recovered some ground after touching their lowest in close
to a month during the previous session on concerns that a weakening global
economy could depress demand.
    * London-listed stocks most exposed to the British economy fell as investors
worried the country was heading for a chaotic no-deal exit from the European
Union or an early national election, while global growth concerns also
persisted.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Barratt Developments Plc   BDEV.L   Full Year Results
     Dunelm Group Plc       DNLM.L   Full Year Results
    Halfords Group Plc      HFD.L    Full Year Results
        
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
