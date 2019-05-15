UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on 15 May

(Adds company news items and futures)

May 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher at 7,252 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.45% ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTON MARTIN: Luxury carmaker Aston Martin posted better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as it sold more vehicles in the Americas and China, but said its expansion push had hit core earnings.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Wednesday posted a 13.9% rise in assets in the first four months of 2019, boosted by market and new business gains.

* CYBG: Lender CYBG Plc swung to a first-half profit but said its net interest margin was hit by mortgage pricing pressures, and raised its provision for mis-selling of payment protection insurance.

* ONESAVINGS BANK: OneSavings Bank Plc, set to create one of Britain’s biggest specialist lenders in a merger with Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc, reported a bigger loan book for the first three months of the year, but said it had seen marginal margin dilution.

* BRITISH LAND: Real estate firm British Land Co reported a 6.4% drop in annual net asset value on Wednesday, as retailers invested less in physical stores amid increased online competition.

* EXPERIAN: Experian Plc reported slightly higher annual pretax profit on Wednesday, as more banks and businesses in North America hired the world’s biggest credit data company.

* TP ICAP: TP ICAP Plc, the world’s largest interdealer broker, on Wednesday reported a drop in revenue in the first quarter, as lower volatility in equity and rate markets hurt its global broking division.

* MARSTON’S: Pub operator Marston’s Plc said on Wednesday acquisitions and lower administrative costs helped it post a 2% rise in its half-year underlying pretax profit.

* KINGFISHER: British home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported a small rise in underlying sales in its latest quarter, with growth in its home market, Poland and Romania more than offsetting falling sales in France.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds said on Tuesday it sold a 425-carat diamond, recovered at its flagship Cullinan mine in South Africa in March, to Belgium-based Stargems Group for $15 million, potentially helping it turn free cash flow positive this year.

* RIO TINTO: A large proportion of the minority shareholders in Rio Tinto Plc-controlled Turquoise Hill Resources voted against the re-election of the company’s independent directors on Tuesday.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: More than 40% of shareholders in Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) voted against the company’s pay report at its annual general meeting on Tuesday, which SLA said was due to concern about its new chief financial officer’s (CFO) pay.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and Chinese industrial output for April grew less than expected, but prices were supported by mounting tensions in the Middle East.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, retreating from a one-month peak hit in the previous session as optimism surrounding trade talks between Washington and Beijing soothed investor concerns, boosting global stocks and the dollar.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.09% higher at 7241.60 on Tuesday as investors grew optimistic about a U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed it would happen soon, while demand for vegan sausage rolls propelled baker Greggs to a record high.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)