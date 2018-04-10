UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

(Adds futures, company news items)

April 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 46 points higher at 7,240 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CARD FACTORY: British greeting card retailer Card Factory Plc reported on Tuesday a 6 percent increase in annual revenue as like-for-like sales increased and said it planned to declare a special dividend in September.

* ROBERT WALTERS: Recruiter Robert Walters Plc on Tuesday reported a rise in first-quarter profit and said current trading was in line with market expectations.

* VIVO ENERGY: Vivo Energy, retailer and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa will float on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday.

* BRITISH ACCOUNTING FIRMS: Britain’s top six accounting firms will come under increased scrutiny from the audit watchdog, including checks on their top hires, after corporate scandals raised questions about the quality of book-keeping.

DRAX: British power generator Drax could end production at its coal plants ahead of a government imposed deadline of 2025, the company’s CEO said on Monday.

* DE LA RUE/CRYSTAL AMBER: Activist investor Crystal Amber is a building a stake in De La Rue, world's largest commercial banknote printer, Sky News reported bit.ly/2IDy7Zg on Monday.

* RYANAIR/THOMAS COOK: German airline Condor said it will end its sales partnership with Laudamotion this month, after the Austrian airline agreed to be bought by Ryanair.

* PREMIER OIL: Deutsche Bank becomes British oil and gas explore Premier Oil’s 3rd biggest shareholder at 5.22 pct, according to an emailed statement and the latest available shareholder information on Premier’s website.

* BAE SYSTEMS/QATAR: The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $300 million sale of advanced precision weapon systems to Qatar, a Pentagon agency said on Monday. The main contractor is a New Hampshire-based subsidiary of BAE Systems, it said.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.15 percent at 7,194.75 points on Monday, buoyed by financials and industrials, as worries over global trade took a backseat.

