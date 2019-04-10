UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

(Adds news items)

April 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures down 0.1 percent at 7,364.5 points ahead of the cash market.

* MCCARTHY & STONE: Retirement homebuilder McCarthy & Stone said on Wednesday its orders as of April was 17 percent behind last year and it posted a 66 percent drop in pretax profit for the first half of 2019.

* TESCO: Tesco reported a better-than-expected 34 percent rise in full-year operating profit to 2.21 billion pounds ($2.89 billion), cementing the recovery of Britain’s biggest supermarket by Chief Executive Dave Lewis.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: British engine maker Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it had agreed with regulatory authorities to inspect some Trent 1000 TEN engines earlier after a re-emergence of issues related to blade deterioration.

* ASOS: British online fashion retailer ASOS on Wednesday reported an 87 percent drop in pre-tax profit in the first-half, hurt by poor trade in the crucial run-up to Christmas and logistical hiccups as it entered the U.S. market.

* DUNELM: Homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc expects to top analysts forecasts for full-year profit after reporting a 12.5 percent rise in comparable sales for the third quarter, surging online demand helping it ride out a tough UK retail environment.

* GLENCORE: Global trader Glencore has won contracts worth around $520 million to supply 4.94 million tonnes of coal to Mexico, state-run power utility the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said on Tuesday.

* PAGEGROUP: Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc on Wednesday reported an 11.7 percent rise in first-quarter gross profit driven by strong hiring in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is about halfway through a planned overhaul of the gasoline-producing Residual Catalytic Cracking Unit (RCCU) at its 218,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* INDIVIOR: The U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday the indictment of Indivior Plc and a subsidiary on charges they engaged in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of the film version of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

* OIL: Oil prices moved little on Wednesday, supported by supply cuts by producer group OPEC and U.S. sanctions against oil exporters Iran and Venezuela, but pressured by expectations that an economic slowdown could soon dent fuel consumption.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, but the metal remained near a two-week peak hit in the previous session as equities slipped on concerns over global growth and trade tensions between the United States and Europe.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc has agreed to pay $1.1 billion to U.S. and British authorities for conducting illegal financial transactions that violated sanctions against Iran and other countries, government authorities announced on Tuesday.

* RIO TINTO: Mining giant Rio Tinto said a fire had damaged a facility at one of its Pilbara iron ore operations, though there was no word on whether it would impact shipping of the mineral.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, as the U.S. and European Union exchanged tariff threats, the IMF cut global growth forecasts and oil majors slipped after Russia signalled an output boost, while investors awaited fresh Brexit updates.

