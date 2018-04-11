UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

(Adds company news items, futures)

April 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower at 7,242 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers with futures down 0.33 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ASOS: Online fashion retailer ASOS reported a 27 percent rise in first-half retail sales on Wednesday and forecast similar growth in the second half, driving a need for more investment in logistics and distribution.

* TESCO: Tesco beat guidance with a 28.4 percent rise in full-year profit on Wednesday, underlining the recovery of Britain’s biggest retailer under Chief Executive Dave Lewis.

* HAMMERSON: Britain’s Hammerson said on Wednesday it had received a revised takeover proposal from French real estate company Klépierre of 635 pence per share, with 50 percent in new Klepierre shares and the rest in cash, the board of the British shopping centre operator said.

* OFGEM: Britain’s gas and electricity markets regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it launched an investigation into British gas distribution business Cadent’s record keeping.

* PAGEGROUP: British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc on Wednesday reported a rise in first-quarter gross profit as growth in international markets more than offset a steep drop in earnings from the UK.

* MCCARTHY & STONE: Britain’s McCarthy & Stone said it expected modest growth in the next two years due to a decline in land exchanges and planning consents in the half-year, following a government proposal to set ground rents.

* EASYJET: Lufthansa has joined easyJet in expressing interest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia, the airlines said on Tuesday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Brazil’s environmental regulator Ibama fined Anglo American Plc 72 million reais ($21.1 million) for two leaks in the pipeline transporting iron ore from its Minas Gerais mine to port in Rio de Janeiro state, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline’s new shingles vaccine - a priority product as the company strives to improve its drugs line-up - has won more than 90 percent U.S. market share just five months after its launch, prescription-tracking data show.

* EU RAIDS: EU investigators carried out unannounced inspections on Tuesday at the offices of firms linked to the broadcasting of sports events in several member states over concerns they may have violated EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 7,266.75 points on Tuesday, as recovering mining stocks boosted Britain’s top share index to its highest in six weeks.

