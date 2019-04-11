UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

(Adds news items)

April 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures flat at 7355.5 points ahead of the cash market open.

* TED BAKER: Ted Baker on Thursday appointed company veteran and interim Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Page to its top job and said an investigation into misconduct allegations that forced the fashion retailer’s founder Ray Kelvin to quit has ended.

* FRESNILLO: Precious metals miner Fresnillo reported a fall in first-quarter production on Thursday, calling it “slightly weaker than anticipated” but sticking to output targets for the year as spending on tackling operational issues paid off.

* INTERSERVE: Britain’s audit watchdog said on Thursday it was investigating the audits by Grant Thornton UK of some financial statements of Interserve, the outsourcer that was taken over by lenders last month.

* INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc lost nearly three-quarters of its share value on Wednesday and former parent Reckitt Benckiser also fell following U.S. criminal charges accusing Indivior of illegally increasing prescriptions for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Norco, Louisiana, chemical plant on Wednesday began restarting an olefins unit shut as part of the overhaul of the gasoline-producing unit at the company’s adjoining refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* G4S: Canada’s Garda World Security said on Wednesday it was considering a cash offer for some or all of G4S, sending shares in the world’s largest listed security company up almost a third for their biggest daily gain in nearly two decades.

* CITY OF LONDON: Britain’s massive financial services sector won’t get special access to the European Union after Brexit, City of London financial district chief Catherine McGuinness said on Wednesday.

* VIRGIN ATLANTIC: After reporting a loss for two straight years Virgin Atlantic is targeting a return to profitability in 2021, helped in part by the launch of new routes and its acquisition of British regional airline Flybe.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, pressured as U.S. crude stockpiles surged to their highest levels in almost 17 months amid record production and as economic concerns cast doubt over growth in demand for fuel.

* GOLD: Gold edged lower on Thursday, but was trading close to a two-week peak scaled in the last session as dovish U.S. and European central banks fanned concerns on economic slowdown and kept global bond yields and the dollar under pressure.

* EX-DIVS: Aviva Plc, Barratt Development, Croda International, ITV, Mondi, Paddy Power Betfair , Rentokil Initial, Smurfit Kappa, Standard Life Aberdeen will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.97 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday as investors remained cautious in light of a new U.S.-EU trade tussle and a Brexit summit, while a U.S. indictment wiped out two-thirds of drugmaker Indivior’s value and dragged down its former parent Reckitt Benckiser.

