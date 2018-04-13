UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13

(Adds company news item, futures) April 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,250 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures flat ahead of the cash market open. * LSE: London Stock Exchange Group said it appointed Goldman Sachs' David Schwimmer as chief executive officer effective August 1. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Friday it would step up the number of inspections it carries out on the Trent 1000 engines, leading to additional disruption for customers and higher costs. * SAGE: British software firm Sage Group Plc on Friday cut its full-year organic revenue growth forecast, citing poor performance in the first half. * BT: BT Pension Scheme has agreed to sell a majority stake in UK asset manager Hermes in a 410 million pound ($583.4 million) deal, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2EHdGZ9 on Thursday, citing a person close to the transaction. * BGEO: Roman Pipia, the owner of Georgia's Rustavi Azot LLC, a producer of nitrogen-based fertilisers said he had sued BGEO Group Plc for $994 million over an auction of Rustavi Azot's business and assets in 2016. * MICRO FOCUS: Micro Focus shares surged on Thursday, with traders citing a Bloomberg report that hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a stake in the UK software firm. * SKY: Britain's takeover regulator said Walt Disney must offer to buy all of Sky if it acquires Twenty-First Century Fox's 39 percent stake and if Rupert Murdoch's Fox is prevented from purchasing all of the European pay-TV company itself. * IAG: IAG's move on budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle may prove a shrewd move for the group led by Willie Walsh ahead of expected further turbulence in the European aviation industry. * IRELAND/BREXIT: Ireland's central bank on Thursday told financial services firms they must brace for major disruptions as a result of Brexit and said that some in the insurance industry in particular appeared complacent about the risks. * ROLLS ROYCE: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce and U.S. planemaker Boeing have both invested in rocket engine company Reaction Engines as the latest blue-chip companies to back the start-up's thermal management technology. * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium slipped on Friday but was on track for its biggest weekly gain on record after the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's UC Rusal, the world's second biggest producer of the metal. * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tempered remarks warning of an imminent missile attack on Syria, but were still set for their biggest weekly gains in more than 8 months. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.02 percent at 7,258.34 points on Thursday, as a spate of dealmaking and strong financial stocks were outweighed by anxiety over the Syrian conflict and a rising pound. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7028 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)