April 13, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds company news item, futures)
    April 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 8
points lower at 7,250 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
        flat ahead of the cash market open.
     
    * LSE: London Stock Exchange Group         said it appointed Goldman Sachs'
       David Schwimmer as chief executive officer effective August 1. 
            
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain's Rolls-Royce        said on Friday it would step up
the number of inspections it carries out on the Trent 1000 engines, leading to
additional disruption for customers and higher costs.             
    * SAGE: British software firm Sage Group Plc         on Friday cut its
full-year organic revenue growth forecast, citing poor performance in the first
half.             
    * BT: BT Pension Scheme        has agreed to sell a majority stake in UK
asset manager Hermes in a 410 million pound ($583.4 million) deal, the Financial
Times reported on.ft.com/2EHdGZ9 on Thursday, citing a person close to
the transaction.
    * BGEO: Roman Pipia, the owner of Georgia's Rustavi Azot LLC, a producer of
nitrogen-based fertilisers said he had sued BGEO Group Plc          for $994
million over an auction of Rustavi Azot's business and assets in 2016.
            
    * MICRO FOCUS: Micro Focus          shares surged on Thursday, with traders
citing a Bloomberg report that hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a stake
in the UK software firm.             
    * SKY: Britain's takeover regulator said Walt Disney         must offer to
buy all of Sky if it acquires Twenty-First Century Fox's 39 percent stake and if
Rupert Murdoch's Fox is prevented from purchasing all of the European pay-TV
company itself.             
    * IAG: IAG's          move on budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle         
may prove a shrewd move for the group led by Willie Walsh ahead of expected
further turbulence in the European aviation industry.             
    * IRELAND/BREXIT: Ireland's central bank on Thursday told financial services
firms they must brace for major disruptions as a result of Brexit and said that
some in the insurance industry in particular appeared complacent about the
risks.             
    * ROLLS ROYCE: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce        and U.S.
planemaker Boeing        have both invested in rocket engine company Reaction
Engines as the latest blue-chip companies to back the start-up's thermal
management technology.             
    * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium slipped on Friday but was on track for its
biggest weekly gain on record after the United States imposed sanctions on
Russia's UC Rusal, the world's second biggest producer of the metal.
            
    * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump
tempered remarks warning of an imminent missile attack on Syria, but were still
set for their biggest weekly gains in more than 8 months.             
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.02 percent at 7,258.34 points on
Thursday, as a spate of dealmaking and strong financial stocks were outweighed
by anxiety over the Syrian conflict and a rising pound.               
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com


($1 = 0.7028 pounds)

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
