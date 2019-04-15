UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

(Adds news item)

April 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 0.20 percent at 7,385.0 points ahead of the cash market open.

* Kier Group Plc: British builder Kier Group said on Monday that its newly appointed top boss would review the business as it strives to cut debt and respond to problems afflicting the wider outsourcing industry.

* IG Group Holdings Plc: Financial trading platform IG Group Chairman Andy Green will step down in September after spending over five years in the role, the company said on Monday.

* Barclays Plc: Activist Edward Bramson on Monday made a fresh plea for Barclays’ investors to give him a seat on the bank’s board, as the war of words between his fund and the lender’s management ratchets up.

* Robert Walters Plc: British recruiter Robert Walters Plc on Monday reported a rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by strong hiring in Asia Pacific and Europe, but said its performance in France was hit by a turbulent political backdrop.

* IWG Plc: British serviced office space provider IWG Plc said on Monday it would sell its Japanese operations to TKP Corp for 320 million pounds ($418.82 million) as part of a strategic partnership.

* Petra Diamonds Ltd: Miner Petra Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported a 6.9 percent fall in third-quarter production at 924,228 carats, reflecting lower output at its Finsch mine.

* Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc: British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc said on Sunday it was in talks to acquire Investec Plc’s wealth management business in Ireland.

* Non-Standard Finance (NSF): British sub-prime lender Non-Standard Finance (NSF) has identified errors related to its past dividends and buybacks, it said on Friday, adding that this would not affect its bid to buy larger rival Provident Financial Plc.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday, as stronger-than-expected data from China and a robust start to the U.S. earnings season soothed concerns about a global economic slowdown, denting the appeal of bullion.

* OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Monday after international benchmark Brent hit a fresh five-month high in the previous session, but concerns over global supplies kept prices well supported.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher on Friday, as gains in financial stocks and miners, following promising data from China and positive U.S. bank earnings, boosted the index.

