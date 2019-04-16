UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

(Adds company news items and futures.)

April 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures . were up 0.18 percent at 7,392.5 points ahead of the cash market open.

* ASHMORE: Emerging market-focused asset manager Ashmore on Tuesday posted an 11.2 percent increase in assets under management, boosted by new client money and market gains.

* HAYS: British recruitment firm Hays Plc on Tuesday said comparable net fees rose 5 percent in the third quarter, driven by more hiring in its international and domestic markets.

* JD SPORTS FASHION: JD Sports Fashion Plc reported better-than-expected full-year earnings on Tuesday, benefiting from an expansion push in a tough retail environment at home.

* CARD FACTORY: Greetings card retailer Card Factory Plc reported lower full-year core earnings on Tuesday as it struggled to cope with higher costs, lower traffic and weak demand for its personalised gifting service.

* G4S: Britain’s G4S, which has been subject to takeover interest from Canada’s Garda World Security, said on Tuesday it had made good progress in a review to separate its cash business and reported higher first-quarter revenue.

* FINABLR: United Arab Emirates-based payments and foreign exchange company Finablr plans to proceed with an initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, a week after the company revealed that it was considering one.

* GOLD: Gold slipped for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as investors retained their risk appetite following optimism over the U.S.-China trade talks and preferred to stick with stocks despite dismal quarterly results from Wall Street.

* OIL: Oil prices edged down on Tuesday after comments from a Russian minister on the country and OPEC possibly boosting crude output, kept a check on its recent rally driven by tighter global production.

* The UK blue chip index ended a lacklustre session about flat on Monday as a dip in miners and oil majors offset gains in bank stocks.

