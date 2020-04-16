UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

(Adds company news items and futures)

April 16 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points lower at 5,568 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.89% ahead of cash market open.

INFORMA: Informa, the world’s largest exhibitions group, launched an issue of shares worth 20% of its existing capital on Thursday and suspended its dividend as it sought to shore up its finances in the coronavirus crisis.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focussed money manager Ashmore posted a 22% plunge in assets under management, slammed by an $18 billion loss on its investments, as a coronavirus-led selloff in financial markets bashed global stocks last month.

* PZ CUSSONS: British cosmetics and soap maker PZ Cussons said it was seeing “exceptionally high” demand for its Carex hand wash, sanitiser gel products and Imperial Leather soap due to the coronavirus pandemic, while flagging a slowdown in its beauty business.

* EASYJET: The chief executive of easyJet said when flying restarts after the coronavirus crisis recedes planes are likely to operate with the middle seat empty due to social distancing regulations.

* BARRATT: Barratt Developments said its executive and non-executive directors have agreed to a voluntary 20% reduction in base salary and fees, beginning April 1 and until the group resumes work at its sites.

* SCHRODERS: Schroders reported net new business of 30.4 billion pounds on Thursday, largely thanks to an influx of assets from the Scottish Widows investment mandate, offsetting a fall in assets under management to 471 billion pounds.

* RENTOKIL INITIAL: Pest control company Rentokil Initial said it was pushing ahead with cuts in spending including staff lay offs and a 35% cut in board members pay as it braces for a bigger hit to operations in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell announced plans to deepen its greenhouse gas emissions reduction “ambitions”, including offsetting emissions from oil and gas production by 2050.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as the dollar firmed and investors booked profits, but losses were capped as dour retail sales and manufacturing data out of the United States heightened fears of a steep global recession.

* OIL: Oil rose, with U.S. crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the previous session on hopes that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand.

* The UK blue-chip index fell 3.3% on Wednesday as sliding oil prices and grim predictions about the global economy dragged the FTSE 100 down, while expectations of a longer British lockdown knocked UK midcap shares.

