UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher at 7,212 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.

* AB Foods: Associated British Foods on Tuesday reported a 1 percent fall in first-half profit, with a resilient performance at its Primark fashion business offset by a previously flagged reduction in sugar revenues.

* JD SPORTS FASHION: Britain’s JD Sports Fashion Plc on Tuesday reported an over 25 percent rise in full-year headline pretax profit as demand for athletic and leisurewear clothing remained firm in an otherwise gloomy British clothing sector.

* ASHMORE GROUP: Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore Group said assets under management rose 10 percent in its third quarter, driven by the strongest net inflows since June 2013.

* AA: British roadside recovery group and insurer AA posted a 3 percent drop in core profit, it said on Tuesday, following a year which saw the unexpected departure of the firm’s executive chairman and prompted a strategic review.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc said on Monday it was giving 30 days’ leave to 766 workers at its suspended Minas-Rio mine in Brazil as of Tuesday.

* BRITAIN ACCOUNTS: Britain has launched a “root and branch” review of its audit watchdog after corporate scandals raised questions about its ability to police how accountants check the books of companies.

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar remained on the back foot, with the metal supported by festering worries over U.S.-China trade tensions.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid worries there could be a high risk of disruptions to supply, especially in the Middle East.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session down 0.9 percent at 7,198.20 points on Monday, with traders across Europe remaining cautious, fearing that the weekend’s missile strikes in Syria could increase tensions between the United States and Russia.

