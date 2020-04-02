UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 2

(Adds company news items and futures)

April 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points lower at 5,439 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.44% ahead of cash market open.

* HAYS: Recruiter Hays announced an emergency 200 million pound ($248.36 million) issue of shares, as it sought to prop up its finances in the face of an expected collapse in fees due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

* ROBERT WALTERS: London-based recruitment group Robert Walters said it would not pay a final dividend for its 2019 financial year as it cuts costs to battle the hit of the coronavirus on the industry.

* SAGA: Over 50s holidays specialists Saga said it could suspend all cruise ships and other holidays until 2021 under its most severe stress test scenario for the coronavirus crisis.

* FCA: The Financial Conduct Authority proposed a range of new measures to support households facing sudden financial hardship as result of the coronavirus, including three-month payment freezes on loans and credit card debt.

* CENTRICA: British-based power supplier and energy group Centrica cancelled its 2019 dividend payment and took more steps to cut costs, saying it expected customers to defer electricity bill payments and sees a drop in business usage due to a nationwide lockdown.

* OIL: Crude oil futures surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a solution to “challenging” oil markets.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as the dollar held firm, while investors awaited key U.S. jobless data amid mounting signs of a recession due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

* EX-DIVS: InterContinental Hotels, Mondi, Melrose Industries, Phoenix Group, Standard Life Aberdeen, Smith & Nephew and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.05 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 3.8% on Wednesday as banking shares dived after suspending dividend payments, while plunging factory activity in Britain and elsewhere underlined the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

