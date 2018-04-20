FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 20, 2018 / 6:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds company news items, futures)
    April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21
points higher at 7,350 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.32 pct ahead of the cash market open.
        
    * BARCLAYS: British regulators have concluded efforts of Barclays
chief executive Jes Staley to unmask a whistleblower at the bank represented a
breach of individual conduct and proposed he pay an undisclosed fine, the bank
said on Friday.
    * ROYAL MAIL: Royal Mail plc said its Chief Executive Officer, Moya
Greene, would retire in September, after more than eight years in the top
job.
    * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales growth on Friday, hurt by further
weakness in its Scholl footcare business.
    * SHIRE-TAKEDA PHARMA: Rare disease drugmaker Shire Plc said on
Thursday it had rejected a $63 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer by
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, while Allergan Plc
reversed course on pursuing a rival bid.
    * RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Work has resumed at two gold mines operated by
Randgold Resources in Mali, after strikes that halted production since
Wednesday, a senior union official told Reuters.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Friday and were headed for the first
weekly decline in three as expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and easing
political tensions on the Korean Peninsula and Syria weighed on demand for the
safe-haven metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices held firm on Friday near three-year highs reached earlier
this week as ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts gradually draw down excess supplies.

    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session 0.2 percent
higher at 7,328.92 points on Thursday, as surging crude oil prices boosted
commodity stocks and Shire's shares jumped as bid talk heated up.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Reckitt Benckiser            Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.