UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7,376 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CAPITA: British IT-led outsourcer Capita announced a three-for-two rights issue on Monday and a strategic plan to return it to growth, as well as a reported full-year pretax loss of 513 million pounds.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell, PetroChina, South Korea’s KOGAS and Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp are moving ahead on the long-stalled LNG Canada liquefied natural gas project after a rise in energy prices, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

* BARCLAYS: A whistleblowing case at Barclays Plc is expected to set its top boss Jes Staley by up to 1 million pounds in fines and bonuses after he "broke the rules by trying to unmask the person who made the claims", the Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2HlGyfT

* WPP: Ford Motor Company said on Saturday it will take bids on some of its advertising managed by WPP, adding to uncertainty around the British ad giant after last week’s exit of founder Martin Sorrell.

* WHITBREAD: Whitbread boss Alison Brittain believes a split between the group’s hotel and coffee shop businesses is inevitable, the Sunday Times reported ahead of the company’s annual results announcement on Wednesday.

* BHP: Mining company Vale SA said on Friday that a Brazilian court has postponed to June 25 the deadline for when it must reveal its compensation plan for victims of the 2015 Samarco mine disaster. Samarco iron ore mine is jointly owned by Vale and BHP .

* FIDESSA: British financial trading systems firm Fidessa has ditched a takeover by Swiss banking software business Temenos in favour of a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.10 billion) deal with rival bidder Ion.

* Global miner Rio Tinto said on Friday that it completed its debt-cut programme.

* BRITAIN INTEREST RATE: Expectations among the British public for higher interest rates in the near future cooled in mid-April, even before comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney last week muddied the outlook, a survey showed on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped to their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Monday as the dollar rose on the back of climbing U.S. Treasury yields and as global political concerns eased.

* OIL: Oil prices were steady on Monday as a rising U.S. rig count pointed to further increases in American output, marking one of the few factors tamping back crude in an otherwise bullish environment.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.54 percent at 7368.17 points on Friday, as a weaker sterling helped the index outperform European markets, while consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser tumbled after disappointing results and Shire declined as Allergan pulled out of the running to acquire the company.

