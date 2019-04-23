UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 23

(Adds company news items, FTSE 100 trading)

April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index traded about 15 points higher at 7475.06 as of 0738 GMT on Tuesday.

* THOMAS COOK: Shares in Thomas Cook Group Plc rose 15 percent on Tuesday, after a media report said the British travel company was approached by several parties about a possible takeover of its tour operating unit or the entire company.

* FERREXPO: Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo Plc FXPO.L on Tuesday said some funds of a charity in Ukraine it donates to could have been “misappropriated” as indicated by findings of an ongoing independent investigation.

* BRITISH LAND, SAINSBURY: British Land Company Plc said on Tuesday it and joint venture partner Sainsbury Plc sold 12 Superstores properties to U.S.-based Realty Income Corp for 429 million pounds.

*FASTJET: Low-cost African airline Fastjet Plc reported a narrower first-quarter operating loss on Tuesday and said it expected to be marginally profitable in 2019, after a cash crunch nearly drove it into administration last year.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American has called in investment banks to bolster its defences as it digs in against a takeover bid by Volcan ­Investments, mining tycoon Anil Agarwal’s holding company which also controls Vedanta Resources, according to The Telegraph.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays is planning to cut bonuses for investment bankers as it steps up its defence against activist investor Edward Bramson ahead of next week’s annual meeting, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* OIL: Oil prices were near 2019 highs on Tuesday after Washington announced all Iran sanction waivers would end by May, pressuring importers to stop buying from Tehran.

* GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Tuesday as strong equities provided a risk-conducive backdrop for investors, countering support from geopolitical concerns as Washington ends sanctions waivers on Iranian oil.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Thursday, after downbeat euro zone PMI data and as investors booked profits before the long Easter weekend.

