UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,409 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers,with futures up 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said it expected iron ore operations at Minas-Rio in Brazil, closed because of pipeline leaks, to ramp up in the fourth quarter of 2018, resulting in a $300-$400 million reduction in group earnings (EBITDA) for the year.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: London Stock Exchange Group reported higher quarterly income as its clearing, capital markets and FTSE Russell businesses grew strongly, further helping ease lingering investor after a difficult 2017 for the company.

* ST. JAMES’S PLACE: British wealth manager St. James’s Place said total assets fell 0.9 percent in the first quarter, hit by the impact of weaker markets, although it continued to take in net flows of new client money.

* ASTRAZENECA: British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it would subscribe for more shares in Circassia CIRCI.L by injecting cash into the respiratory drug specialist to take its stake to a maximum of 19.9 percent from 14.2 percent.

* ASTRAZENECA: A combination of AstraZeneca immunotherapy drugs in lung cancer patients who have already received at least two previous treatments has failed to show a benefit in slowing disease progression or helping patients live longer.

* CITYFIBER: British fibre broadband company CityFibre said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired for 538 million pounds ($750 million) in cash by a consortium formed by Antin and West Street Infrastructure Partners.

* GLENCORE: Shares in Glencore-owned Katanga Mining Ltd lost half of their value on Monday and cobalt markets were on alert after the company said the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) state-owned mining company had taken steps to dissolve its local copper and cobalt unit.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce may transfer the design approval process for its large jet engines from Britain to Germany as a “technical measure” to avoid disruption from Brexit, the company said on Monday.

* TRINITY MIRROR: Britain said it was likely to intervene in the Daily Mirror publisher Trinity Mirror’s deal to buy the Express tabloids and other titles because of the potential impact on editorial decision making and a need for a range of views in newspapers.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone is close to a deal to acquire Liberty Global’s cable assets in Germany and Eastern Europe, the Financial Times reported over the weekend, citing people with direct knowledge of talks.

* FINANCIAL SERVICES/BREXIT: The British government and senior finance executives said they are increasingly confident Europe will offer financial companies generous market access after Brexit, boosting London’s hopes of retaining its status as a top global financial centre.

* OIL: Brent crude oil rose for sixth day on Tuesday, passing $75 a barrel, on expectations that supplies will tighten because fuel is rising at the same time the United States may impose sanctions against Iran and OPEC-led output cuts remain in place.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, but stayed near two-week lows as a stronger dollar, rising U.S. Treasury yields and receding geopolitical worries crimped safe-haven demand for the metal.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,398.87 points on Monday, as a rise in bond yields buoyed financials and an appetite for risk returned at the beginning of a busy week of company updates.

