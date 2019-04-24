UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

(Adds company news items, futures)

April 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points lower at 7,503 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.16 percent as of 0630 GMT ahead of the cash market open.

* BOOHOO: British online fashion retailer Boohoo reported a better-than-expected 49 percent jump in annual profit on Wednesday, bucking the trend in a tough market for clothing retailers as its affordable fashion chimed with consumers.

* AB FOODS: Associated British Foods reported flat first-half earnings, reflecting a fall in sugar revenue and profit that was offset by growth in all its other businesses.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean-focused Antofagasta Plc reported a 22.6 percent jump in first-quarter copper production, bolstered by better grades and output mainly at its Centinela mine, while keeping its full-year output forecast unchanged.

* CENTAMIN: Gold miner Centamin reported first-quarter production that exceeded its forecast and stuck to its annual output target as it ramped up drilling at its Sukari mine in Egypt.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday amid signs that global markets remain adequately supplied despite a jump to 2019 highs this week on Washington’s push for tighter sanctions against Iran.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell on Wednesday to hover around a four-month low touched in the previous session, as share markets rose and the dollar gained after strong U.S. housing data dampened concerns about an economic slowdown in the country.

* The UK blue chip index sprang to a near seven-month high on Tuesday as oil majors leapt on the back of tighter U.S. sanctions on Iran and exporters benefited from a weaker pound as Brexit jitters returned.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)