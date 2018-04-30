UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

(Adds futures, company items)

April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* GLENCORE: Glencore’s mining subsidiaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been served freezing orders for alleged unpaid royalties of nearly $3 billion by a company affiliated with Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, Glencore said on Friday.

* SAINSBURY’S: Sainsbury’s and Asda, the UK arm of Walmart, confirmed on Monday they had agreed a 13.3 billion pounds ($18.33 billion) merger to create Britain’s biggest supermarket group by market share, surpassing current leader Tesco.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the biggest shareholder in J Sainsbury, is supportive of merger talks between the British supermarket chain and rival Walmart’s Asda, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* RANK: Britain’s Rank Group Plc on Monday named John O’Reilly as its chief executive, less than a month after it warned on profit and said that a weaker consumer outlook had hit the number of gamblers visiting its casinos and bingo halls.

* INTERSERVE: British business support and construction services provider Interserve Plc said on Monday its financial performance was “extremely poor” last year, and reported a wider full-year pretax loss.

* MONDI: Mondi will acquire a privately-owned industrial bags producer operating in Egypt for 23.7 million euros ($28.75 million), it said on Monday as the packaging group expands deeper into the Middle East region.

* WPP: The world’s biggest advertising group WPP reported better than expected first-quarter net sales and reiterated its full-year guidance in the first set of results to be published without founder Martin Sorrell.

The boss of Kantar, the data and market research division of advertising giant WPP, has been sounding out backers for a potential 3.5 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) management buyout of the unit, The Times reported.

WPP’s digital boss Mark Read will get the chance to stake his claim to the top job at the world’s biggest advertising company when he helps to present its first set of results without founder Martin Sorrell on Monday.

* BRITAIN-GDP: Britain’s economy suffered its weakest growth since 2012 in early 2018, with heavy snow only partly to blame, prompting investors to slash their bets on a Bank of England rate rise next month.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up early Monday as the U.S. dollar steadied after a recent run of gains, weighed down by a decline in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield.

* OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Monday as a rising rig count in the United States pointed to higher production, but prices held near more than three-year highs and were on track to rise for a second consecutive month.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 7,502.21 on Friday, as British shares climbed after weaker than expected GDP data triggered a slide in sterling, while Royal Bank of Scotland shares fell after its first-quarter results.

