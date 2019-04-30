UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

(Adds company news items and futures)

April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 points higher at 7,445 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, while FTSE 100 futures were down 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* COUNTRYWIDE: Countrywide Plc said uncertainty around Britain’s impending exit from the European Union had hit residential and commercial property markets, prompting the nation’s largest estate agent to warn of a shortfall in its first-half earnings.

* GREENE KING: British pub operator Greene King Plc on Tuesday forecast annual pre-tax profit above analysts’ expectations, as demand for its brews during Christmas continued into the Easter period.

* BP: BP reported on Tuesday a near 30 percent slump in profits in the first three months of 2019, driven by lower oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins.

* JUST GROUP: Just Group said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Rodney Cook would step down with immediate effect to plan his retirement.

* GLENCORE: Commodities giant Glencore lowered its full-year production target for copper on Tuesday as it reported a 7 percent drop in first-quarter output for the metal, hurt in part by severe flooding in Australia.

* ST. JAMES’S: British wealth manager St. James’s Place on Tuesday posted a 8.3 percent year-on-year increase in funds under management to a record high, boosted by net inflows of client cash and market gains.

* JUPITER FUND: Jupiter Fund Management on Tuesday posted a 3.3 percent increase in quarterly assets under management as market gains more than offset net outflows of client cash.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered posted on Tuesday a 10 percent rise in its first-quarter profit, helped by a surge in corporate banking income and a drop in expenses, and announced an up to $1 billion share buyback program.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on expectations rising output from the United States and producer club OPEC would offset most of the shortfall expected from U.S. sanctions on Iran, but analysts said markets remained tight.

* GOLD: Gold edged up on Tuesday as Asian shares fell ahead of the release of a raft of economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting which will decide the trajectory of interest rates.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent on Monday as strong economic data from the United States and China boosted investor confidence, while travel companies benefited from rising demand for holidays beyond the European Union.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)