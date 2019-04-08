UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

(Adds news items) April 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index opened flat at 7,448.09 on Monday. * DEBENHAMS: Sports Direct said on Monday it had offered to underwrite a 150 million pound ($196 million) rights issue at Debenhams in exchange for its boss Mike Ashley taking the top job at the ailing retailer. * NETWORK INTERNATONAL: Payments firm Network International ( IPO-NETW.L bit.ly/2I3Fjlm. * BHP: Mining company BHP Group , is poised to cut over 700 white-collar jobs, The Australian newspaper reported, adding that the process could start as early as next week. * EARTHPORT: Britain's Competition and Markets Authority on Friday said it was investigating Visa Inc's planned acquisition of payment company Earthport Plc to gauge if the deal would reduce competition in the country. * The UK blue chip index held firmly at its six-month high and closed 0.6 percent higher on Friday, marking a strong finish to the week as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data eased fears of a global economic slowdown while the pound weakened on growing Brexit jitters and lifted exporters. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)