UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures pointed to a higher opening on Monday. Futures were up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain’s Rolls-Royce said it had agreed to sell its German-based diesel parts maker L’Orange to U.S.-based engineering company Woodward Inc for 700 million euros, as part of its plan to simplify its business.

* ROYAL MAIL: The chief executive of Britain's Royal Mail will step down from the role this year, Sky News reported on Sunday bit.ly/2H3iWeO.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc said on Monday it had appointed its Malaysia CEO to the newly created position of head of Belt and Road initiative in Asia Pacific, as it bets on China’s drive to build a modern-day Silk Road to help grow its business.

* BRITAIN FRC: Britain’s accounting watchdog said the world’s “Big Four” accounting firms face fines of 10 million pounds ($14.03 million) or more for serious rule breaches from June, double its record penalty to date.

* ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin is preparing to appoint three banks to manage a possible London stock market listing of the luxury car manufacturer that could value it at between 4 billion pounds and 5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion to $7 billion), according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

* TATA STEEL/THYSSENKRUPP: India’s Tata Steel would consider taking a majority stake in its planned European steel joint venture with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp after the business has publicly listed, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* BRITAIN/BREXIT: Britain’s Brexit transition deal last month has boosted confidence among finance chiefs at some of the country’s leading companies, a survey published on Monday showed.

* The UK blue chip index ended the session down 0.2 percent at 7,183.64 points on Friday as latest salvo in a trade row between the U.S. and China weighed on the index, though the damage was limited as mining and bank stocks fell while utilities made gains.

