UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 0.25% ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.

* GVC: GVC on Thursday raised its full-year outlook after its UK retail business performed better than feared in the first half, and the Ladbrokes owner said it expects to shut about 100 fewer shops than previously planned.

* KAZ MINERALS: Miner Kaz Minerals said on Thursday its short-term outlook for the copper market was more cautious in the face of a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war and a slowdown in the world’s top metals consumer China, after posting a lower first-half profit.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair’s directly employed pilots in Ireland will strike for 48 hours next week, the Irish pilots’ union Forsa/IALPA said on Wednesday, after mediated talks failed to bring an agreement with the company over the union’s pay proposals.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct has followed up a statement announcing the departure of its auditor Grant Thornton with another saying its board was comfortable with its latest accounts.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays is no longer providing banking services to major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, ending a relationship that started in March last year as the exchange expanded in Europe.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, adding to sharp overnight losses as U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose, fears of recession mounted and economic data out of China and Europe disappointed.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday, as investors flocked to safer havens after an inverted U.S. bond yield curve pointed to new recession fears following poor economic data from Germany and China.

* EX-DIVS: Anglo American, Ashtead, Aviva, Evraz , HSBC, Legal & General, Mondi, Phoenix , Pearson, RBS, Shell, Segro and Standard Life will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 29.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* Britain’s FTSE 100 tumbled to its lowest in more than two months on Wednesday after the yields on 10-year U.S. and UK government bonds fell below two-year equivalents for the first time since the financial crisis, signalling mounting fears of recession.

