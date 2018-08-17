UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 17

(Adds futures, company news) Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower at 7,554 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday its deputy Chief Financial Officer Katie Murray will take over as interim chief financial officer after Ewen Stevenson leaves on Sept. 30. * HOUSE OF FRASER: House of Fraser, which is owned by Sports Direct International Plc , is cancelling all online orders and refunding thousands of customers potentially millions of pounds, after a dispute with its warehouse operator held up deliveries, The Guardian reported. bit.ly/2PgxgSv * OFGEM: British energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it would publish draft details on how the rules of an energy price cap will work in early September, as well as an indication of where the price cap could be set. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 7,556.38 points on Thursday, led by a strong rise in beaten-down mining stocks as news of fresh U.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiment across markets and sectors. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)