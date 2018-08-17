FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
August 17, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds futures, company news)
    Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 2 points
lower at 7,554 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
        down 0.07 percent ahead of the cash market open. 
    
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland         said on Friday its deputy Chief
Financial Officer Katie Murray will take over as interim chief financial officer
after Ewen Stevenson leaves on Sept. 30.             
    * HOUSE OF FRASER: House of Fraser, which is owned by Sports Direct
International Plc        , is cancelling all online orders and refunding
thousands of customers potentially millions of pounds, after a dispute with its
warehouse operator held up deliveries, The Guardian reported. bit.ly/2PgxgSv
    * OFGEM: British energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday it would publish
draft details on how the rules of an energy price cap will work in early
September, as well as an indication of where the price cap could be set.
            
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 7,556.38 points on
Thursday, led by a strong rise in beaten-down mining stocks as news of fresh
U.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiment across markets and sectors.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.