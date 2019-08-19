UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 19

(Adds futures, news item)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 29 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6% ahead of the cash market open.

* MITIE GROUP: British outsourcer Mitie Group Plc said it had agreed to sell its catering and hospitality business to CH&CO for up to 85 million pounds ($103.39 million) in cash, as it pushes ahead with moves to simplify its operations.

* MUFG Bank-DVB: Britain’s antitrust watchdog said it was assessing if the planned acquisition by Japan’s MUFG Bank of the aviation financing business of Germany’s DZ Bank, DVB unit, would have a substantial impact on competition in the sector.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS: Investors demand change at Imperial Brands - FT (on.ft.com/30g4W7X)

* RBS: RBS hides Natwest data breach from customers - The Times (bit.ly/2NgHCD9)

* OIL: Crude oil prices rose following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists and as traders looked for any signs that Sino-U.S. trade tensions could ease.

* GOLD: Gold prices dipped due to a stronger U.S. dollar and a recovery in equities, as major central banks around the world hinted at more stimulus, easing fears about a sharp economic downturn.

* UK shares rose 0.7% on Friday, after the London Stock Exchange’s longest outage in years, with more stimulus plans from China bolstering the blue-chips and increased optimism about Britain avoiding a disruptive no-deal Brexit lifting the mid-caps.

