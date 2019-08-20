UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 20

(Adds news items, futures)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points higher at 7192.5 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1% ahead of the cash market open.

* FINABLR: United Arab Emirates-based payment solutions business Finablr , which listed in London in May, on Tuesday posted a 9.1% rise in half-year group income, saying earnings were at the upper end of its guidance.

* WOOD: British oilfield services provider Wood Plc said it would sell its nuclear energy business for about $305 million to Jacob Engineering and reported a 2.6% drop in first-half revenue.

* BARCLAYS: Activist investor Edward Bramson is continuing to push for an overhaul of British banking giant Barclays, according to a report filed by his investment vehicle Sherborne Investors.

* PERSIMMON: Britain’s second largest housebuilder Persimmon reported a slightly lower first-half pretax profit due to delays in delivering properties that were close to completion as it focused on better quality and customer service.

* ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said that its diabetes drug Farxiga met the main goal of a late-stage study for the treatment of patients with heart failure.

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE: Doorstep lender Non-Standard Finance posted a massive first-half loss on Tuesday, partly due to costs related to its failed takeover attempt of larger rival Provident Financial, while a strong market demand led to a jump in adjusted earnings.

* OFGEM: A blackout in Britain which left almost one million homes without power on Aug. 9 was the result of a lightning strike, the grid operator said in a preliminary report.

* GREENE KING: British pubs operator Greene King has agreed to a 4.6 billion pounds bid from a Hong Kong-listed company founded by the territory’s richest man Li Ka-Shing, which said it was seeking to increase its UK presence even as Brexit looms.

* BHP: BHP Group posted its largest annual profit in five years and record full-year dividends, but its share price eased as the world’s biggest miner flagged global economic headwinds that could hit demand for its key commodities, iron ore and copper.

* OIL: Crude oil prices held mostly steady on optimism that U.S.-China trade tensions would ease and on hopes that major economies would enact stimulus measures to counter a possible global economic slowdown that could affect oil demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices were flat, after declining more than 1% in the previous session hit by an uptick in risk appetite, while investors awaited meetings by policy-makers later in the week for clues on possible interest rate cuts.

* London’s FTSE 100 bagged gains of 1% on Monday led by oil majors and Asia-exposed banks that rose on moves by China to keep business interest rates low, while pub operator Greene King helped midcaps outshine after agreeing to be bought out.

