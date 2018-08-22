FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
August 22, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds news items and FTSE open)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 opened 0.3 pct lower on Wednesday.

* CAPITA: Capita Plc on Wednesday named bus and rail company Go-Ahead Group’s Patrick Butcher as its chief financial officer, as the British outsourcing firm’s new boss Jon Lewis pushes forward with a rebuilding plan.

* HEADLAM: British floor coverings distributor Headlam Group saw like-for-like revenue fall 5 percent in the UK in the first half and cautioned that its full-year results would likely be at the lower end of current market expectations.

* SUPERDRUG: British pharmacy Superdrug said late on Tuesday there had been a “possible disclosure” of personal information of some of their Superdrug.com customers, which could include names, addresses, dates of birth and telephone numbers.

* SAINSBURY: Martin Walker, UK equities fund manager at Invesco Perpetual, the third largest shareholder in J Sainsbury Plc, has backed its proposed 12 billion pounds ($15.30 billion) merger with Asda, The Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2w02hls

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.