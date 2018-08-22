UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 22

(Adds news items and FTSE open)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 opened 0.3 pct lower on Wednesday.

* CAPITA: Capita Plc on Wednesday named bus and rail company Go-Ahead Group’s Patrick Butcher as its chief financial officer, as the British outsourcing firm’s new boss Jon Lewis pushes forward with a rebuilding plan.

* HEADLAM: British floor coverings distributor Headlam Group saw like-for-like revenue fall 5 percent in the UK in the first half and cautioned that its full-year results would likely be at the lower end of current market expectations.

* SUPERDRUG: British pharmacy Superdrug said late on Tuesday there had been a “possible disclosure” of personal information of some of their Superdrug.com customers, which could include names, addresses, dates of birth and telephone numbers.

* SAINSBURY: Martin Walker, UK equities fund manager at Invesco Perpetual, the third largest shareholder in J Sainsbury Plc, has backed its proposed 12 billion pounds ($15.30 billion) merger with Asda, The Times reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2w02hls

