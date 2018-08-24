UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 24

(Adds news items, futures)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 points at 7,554 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.17 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* PETROFAC: British oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd will sell its interest in the Greater Stella Area in the North Sea to oil and gas operator Ithaca Energy in a deal worth up to $292 million, it said on Friday.

* COMPUTACENTER: British IT services provider Computacenter Plc’s profit rose 24.3 percent in the first half of the year, helped by a 53 percent rise in profit from its German operations.

* ELECTRA: Electra Private Equity has ended talks about a possible buyout of the company after failing to receive a firm offer from interested parties, it said on Friday.

* JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has given the go-ahead to production of an electric version of its E-type sports car with first deliveries planned for the summer of 2020, the company said on Thursday.

* SHIRE: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a first of its kind drug from Shire Plc to treat patients aged 12 and older suffering from a rare hereditary disease that causes swelling.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways and Air France said on Thursday they would halt flights to Iran from September for business reasons, months after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

* BRITAIN-EU: Britain on Thursday told companies trading with the European Union they would face a tangle of red tape, possible border delays and more costly credit card payments if the government fails to negotiate an exit deal before Britain leaves the bloc.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.15 percent lower at 7,563.22 points on Thursday, as trade tensions between China and the United States kept investors on their toes and a change of sentiment after the open on Wall Street weighed on shares.

