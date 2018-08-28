UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 28

(Adds news items, futures)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 46 points higher at 7,623 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BUNZL: British business supplies distributor Bunzl’s first-half profit rose 3.9 percent, driven by gains from recent acquisitions.

* RPC: Europe’s biggest plastics packager RPC Group Plc is selling Letica Corp’s food-service packaging business to Graphic Packaging for $95 million on a debt-free basis.

* FAROE PETROLEUM: Norwegian oil firm DNO on Monday withdrew its request for seats on the board of Faroe Petroleum amid an escalating war of words between the two companies.

* MELROSE INDUSTRIAL: British turnaround firm Melrose Industries Plc's plans to divest one of its U.S.-based units fell through, The Times reported bit.ly/2wixBw0 on Tuesday, months after Melrose clinched an 8 billion pound ($10.5 billion) hostile takeover of aerospace and automotive parts supplier GKN.

* GOCOMPARE.COM: GoCompare.com Group has attracted possible takeover interest from private equity firm KKR, Bloomberg reported bloom.bg/2PyplQx late on Friday.

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.2 percent higher at 7,577.49 points on Friday, propped up by Shire and commodity sectors as investors digested a speech by the U.S. Fed chief and the lack of a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks.

