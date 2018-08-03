UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 3

(Adds company news items and futures)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* IAG: British Airways-owner IAG posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it was on track for growth in 2018, although it took a hit from the disruption caused by French Air Traffic control strikes.

* PETS AT HOME: Britain’s biggest pet care company, Pets at Home Group Plc , said on Friday its quarterly like-for-like revenue rose 6.1 percent on strong demand for its pet products and grooming services.

* WILLIAM HILL: British betting company William Hill Plc on Friday posted a 3 percent rise in half-year revenue, benefiting from its online sportsbook and FIFA World Cup betting.

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) new CEO on Friday said she was reviewing the company’s “earnings profile” and plans to develop a strategic plan after the hotelier was hit by lower room revenue.

* PHOENIX GROUP: Phoenix Group, Europe’s largest manager of books of mature business, on Friday named Nicholas Lyons as chairman, effective Sept. 1.

* BHP: Anglo-Australian miner BHP said on Thursday it had begun to review contingency plans ahead of a possible strike by union workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world’s largest.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady near a one-year low on Friday amid a resilient U.S. dollar and were headed for a fourth straight weekly fall.

* OIL: Oil prices were steady on Friday, supported by traders placing new hedges in the futures market in anticipation of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, but held back from advancing by the prospect of rising global supplies.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1 percent at 7,575.93 points on Thursday and touched a one-week low as shares in heavyweight cyclicals dropped and Bank of England raised interest rates as expected.

