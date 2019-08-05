UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 5

(Adds company news items and futures)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 94 points at 7,313 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1% ahead of the cash market open.

* JUST EAT-TAKEAWAY.COM: Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com has agreed the terms of an 8.3 billion pound ($10.1 billion) recommended deal to buy British rival Just Eat to create the world’s largest online food delivery firm outside China.

* QUILTER: Swiss Re’s Britain-based ReAssure unit has agreed to buy the closed book business of Quilter for 425 million pounds ($515.19 million).

* SENIOR: British engineering firm Senior SNR.L posted a 16% drop in first-half profit on Monday, as margins in its aerospace unit were hit by Boeing’s BA.N production cuts of its best-selling 737 MAX planes following the global grounding of the jet.

* HSBC: HSBC ousted Chief Executive Officer John Flint after just 18 months in that role, in a surprise move that the lender’s chairman said was necessary to accelerate progress of its strategic priorities.

* EASYHOTEL: The board of Britain’s budget hotel chain easyHotel Plc on Monday recommended a bid from a consortium of Canadian real; estate fund Cadim Fonds and Luxembourg’s ICAMAP Investments, drawing an immediate rejection from founder by Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

* OIL: Oil prices fell amid renewed global economic growth concerns after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to escalate the trade war with China with more tariffs, which would likely limit fuel demand in the world’s two biggest crude consumers.

* GOLD: Gold prices jumped 1% to their highest level in more than six years, as the escalating trade war between the United States and China along with global growth worries drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.3% lower at 7407.06 points after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with more trade tariffs, while a Brexit-induced warning on targets knocked shares in Royal Bank of Scotland.

