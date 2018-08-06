UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 6

(Adds company news items and futures)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* Miner Vedanta Resources Plc, which is set to be taken private by Chairman Anil Agarwal, reported on Monday a 26.3 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on higher commodity prices.

* IWG Plc, a provider of serviced offices, said on Monday that it had ended takeover talks with its three potential buyers because it did not believe any of them could deliver a deal at a price it could recommend to shareholders.

* Spire Healthcare Group Plc expects core earnings for the 2018 financial year to be materially lower than the previous year, Britain’s second-largest healthcare firm said on Monday.

* Supermarket retailers Carrefour and Tesco said on Monday that they expected their previously-announced purchasing alliance to become operational in October.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent higher at 7,659.10 points on Friday as cyclical stocks recovered due to a respite from trade and Brexit worries, while results from Mondi and RBS were well-received.

