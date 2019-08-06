UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 6

(Adds company news items and futures)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 to 7,206 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.31% ahead of the cash market open.

* ROLLS ROYCE: Britain’s Rolls Royce said it was prepared to cope with the fallout from a disorderly Brexit after the aero-engine maker spent around 100 million pounds to increase inventory among other preparations, its chief executive said.

* GENEL ENERGY: Iraqi Kurdistan-focused Genel Energy said it is confident it is making progress on its Bina Bawi gas project as it holds talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over exact terms.

* ROTORK: British industrial group Rotork on Tuesday cut its forecast for 2019 sales growth, after reporting a 4.3% fall in first-half revenue on lower orders.

* BOOHOO: British online fashion group Boohoo Group Plc said on Tuesday it had made an offer to buy the online business of women’s fashion retailers Karen Millen and Coast.

* DOMINO’S PIZZA: Domino’s Pizza, Britain’s biggest pizza delivery company, announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer David Wild and reported a 7.4% drop in half-year profit.

* TP ICAP: TP ICAP, the world’s largest inter-dealer broker, reported lower first-half underlying profit on Tuesday as its broking division took a hit from recent poor trading results at some of its biggest investment bank clients.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels Group reported a marginally higher first-half room revenue on Tuesday as fewer business travellers in China and protests in Hong Kong led to a decline in demand from Greater China.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell is considering to install solar panels to power its Bukom refining site in Singapore, a company spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday

* OIL: Brent crude rose on Tuesday, after earlier falling to its lowest since January, as traders betting on falling prices bought back contracts to lock in profits from recent declines caused by the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

* GOLD: Gold prices held firm near six-year highs on Tuesday as investors flocked to safety after the United States designated Beijing a currency manipulator, escalating a protracted trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.5% lower at 7223.85 as U.S.-China trade tensions prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets, while Ocado and Marks & Spencer fell after sealing a deal to set up an online food joint venture.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Siju Varghese in Bengaluru)