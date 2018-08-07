UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 7

(Adds company items, futures)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,670 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TP ICAP: TP ICAP Plc, the world’s largest interdealer broker, said on Tuesday it chose Paris to be its European Union headquarters after Britain leaves the bloc, as it reported a more than 52 percent drop in first-half pre-tax profit.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Tuesday it named Iain Mackay chief financial officer.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc’s (IHG) second-quarter room revenue growth accelerated, helped by higher demand in China, it said on Tuesday.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: Insurer and asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen posted a 12 percent drop in pre-tax profit in the first half and assets under management fell, with the firm’s co-chief executives describing market conditions as challenging.

* PENDRAGON: British car dealership chain Pendragon saw its underlying pre-tax profit drop 41 percent to 28.4 million pounds ($37 million) in the first half of 2018 due to a fall in its UK motoring division, the biggest part of the business.

* MEGGITT: Britain’s Meggitt, which makes wheels and brakes for aeroplanes, said it was on track to meet upgraded annual revenue guidance after a strong demand for parts from customers in the civil aerospace, military and energy sectors.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said total assets under administration rose 16 percent to a record 91.6 billion pounds ($118.61 billion) in the year to end-June, buoyed by net inflows and market gains.

* HSBC: Ewen Stevenson, who is currently the chief financial officer of Royal Bank of Scotland, will become finance director of HSBC Holdings on Jan. 1, 2019, HSBC said on Tuesday.

* BHP: Miner BHP said on Monday it had formally requested a period of government mediation with the union at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world’s largest, hours before the union threatened to begin a walk-off.

* MONDI: Mondi Plc acquired a controlling stake in Egypt’s Suez Bags for 26.01 Egyptian pounds per share ($1.46), which implies an equity value of 13.6 million euros.

* FEVERTREE: The founders of Fevertree Drinks Plc Charles Rolls and Tim Warrillow looks to sell around 2 million shares in the mixer maker, leaving them with stakes of 8 percent and 4.7 percent respectively.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,663.78 points on Monday, as energy stocks tracked rising oil prices, while HSBC fell after its earnings update failed to impress.

($1 = 17.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)