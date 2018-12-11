UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

(Adds company news items and futures) Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points higher at 6,767 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures rising 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CARPETRIGHT: Carpetright's losses widened in the first half of the year, the British floor coverings chain said on Tuesday, the result of a survival plan which includes shuttering dozens of underperforming stores in the face of weak demand. * ASHTEAD: Ashtead Group Plc said on Tuesday it expects full-year financial results to top its own expectations as the London-listed company rented out more industrial equipment in the first half of the year. * WPP: WPP Plc plans to spend 300 million pounds ($382 million) over the next three years to return the world's biggest advertising group to growth by reducing the number of agencies it runs and hiring more talent in New York. * INTERSERVE: Shares in Interserve Plc lost more than half their value on Monday after the British support services provider said it was in rescue talks which may hand control of the company to creditors in a bid to avoid a Carillion-style collapse. * EXPERIAN: Credit check firm Experian Plc has agreed to buy South African peer Compuscan for $262.8 million, bulking up its existing African operations and giving it a foothold in a handful of other states, Experian said in a statement on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady early on Tuesday, supported by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could pause its rate hike cycle sooner than previously thought, but a stronger dollar amid Brexit worries weighed on the precious metal. * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after Libya's National Oil Company declared force majeure on exports from the El Sharara oilfield, which was seized at the weekend by a local militia group. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 6721.54 on Monday, as a delay to a parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal threw the country's political future into the unknown, hitting the pound and domestically-exposed companies from housebuilders to banks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Driver Group Plc DRV.L Full-Year results Oxford Biodynamics Plc OBD.L Full-Year results RWS Holdings Plc RWS.L Full-Year results Zytronic Plc ZYT.L Full-Year results Ashtead Group Plc AHT.L Quarterly results Carpetright Plc CPR.L Half-year results ECO Animal Health Group Plc EAH.L Half-year results Shearwater Group Plc SWGS.L Half-year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru)