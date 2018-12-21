UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

London Market Report
    Dec 21 - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 13 points lower at
6,699,
with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
    * INTERSERVE:  Interserve         said on Friday it agreed to key terms for
its rescue plans with its lenders and was deciding if it could place its RMD
Kwikform unit in a separate holding company owned by the lenders.             
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American         on Friday announced the resumption
of operations at its Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil after months of
closure.             
    * RPC: RPC Group Plc         on Friday yet again pushed the deadline by
which Apollo Global Management         must make a firm offer to buy the
London-listed plastics packaging firm or walk away.             
    * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday, holding firm near a six-month high
struck in the previous session, as the dollar remained under pressure due to a
subdued outlook towards U.S. interest rates and the economy, and investors
shunned risky assets.             
    * OIL: Oil prices climbed on Friday after tumbling 5 percent in the last
session, with OPEC production cuts that start next month seen being deeper then
previously expected.             
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower on Thursday, after the
U.S. Federal Reserve bank dampened hopes for a milder policy outlook and oil
resumed its slide.             
