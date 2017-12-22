FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company news and futures)
    Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen to open 19
points lower at 7,585.1 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures         down 0.26 percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * GVC/LADBROKES: Britain's online gambling firm GVC         said on Friday
it had agreed to buy British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral         for up to 4
billion pounds ($5.35 billion).            
    * OIL: Oil prices on Friday dipped away from 2015 highs reached the previous
session, weighed down by rising U.S. output and the expected January re-opening
of the Forties pipeline in the North Sea.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices held below a two-week high in thin pre-holiday trade on
Friday amid a firmer dollar, but were on track to log a second consecutive week
of gains.            
    * The UK blue chip index closed rose above the 7,600 points mark for the
first time, ending up 1.1 percent on Thursday, supported by buoyant commodity
stocks and a late dip in the pound.            
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
