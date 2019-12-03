UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 3

(Adds company news items)

Dec 3 - Britain’s futures were down 0.02% ahead of cash markets open on Tuesday.

* FERGUSON: Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc reported a 9% rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by a rise in residential housing activity in the United States.

* INMARSAT: Hedge fund investors in Inmarsat said they would not object to the satellite company’s takeover by a private equity-led consortium at a court hearing after the buyers said on Monday they would not increase or extend their offer.

* CINEWORLD: UK-based international cinema chain Cineworld Group Plc warned that revenue for the full year is expected to be slightly below the company’s expectations due to weaker box office demand.

* CENTAMIN: Canada’s Endeavour Mining Corp said it plans to take its 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) buyout offer for Centamin Plc directly to shareholders, after the British gold miner refused to discuss the bid.

* GOLD: Gold prices were trading in a narrow range as investors stayed on the sidelines, even as U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to slap tariffs on Brazil and Argentina stoked fresh global trade tensions.

* OIL: Oil prices rose as OPEC and its allies discuss whether to deepen a supply cut pact ahead of meetings this week, although prospects after Saudi Arabia’s planned listing of Aramco fuelled uncertainty for traders, limiting gains.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.8% on Monday as a combination of U.S. President Donald Trump setting off global trade worries and disappointing data from the world’s biggest economy doused the morning’s cheer.

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

