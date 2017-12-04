UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

(Adds company news and futures)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 62 points higher at 7,362.8 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.81 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* MCCOLL‘S: McColl’s Retail Group is in talks with its suppliers and manufacturers and has plans in place to ensure continued supplies to its stores after the collapse of Palmer & Harvey (P&H), the UK’s biggest tobacco distributor.

* GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy Plc said on Monday that one of its wells, drilled to appraise the northern end of its Taq Taq oilfield in Kurdistan region of Iraq, encountered oil bearing reservoirs.

* PENDRAGON: British car dealership Pendragon is to sell its U.S Motor Group business after concluding a strategic review, it said on Monday.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd said on Monday it has appointed Simon Thompson as its next chairman, succeeding Jan du Plessis, who will step down after serving almost nine years as chair.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Bruised by the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse and battered by the abrupt departure of its CEO, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) may find Brexit buys it time to get its house in order.

* GOLD: Gold prices traded lower early on Monday, as the dollar gained after Republicans in the U.S. Senate passed a bill to overhaul the country’s tax system, moving the process forward.

* OIL: Oil fell on Monday after U.S. shale drillers added more rigs last week, but prices held not far off their highest since mid-2015, supported by an extension of output cuts agreed last week by OPEC and other producers.

* COPPER: London copper held its ground on Monday, defying a stronger dollar to find support from resilient manufacturing demand in top consumer China.

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.4 percent on Friday.

