UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

(Adds company news items and futures)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points lower at 7,050 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures expected to fall 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* GO-AHEAD: Britain said it had capped the amount of profit UK transport company Go-Ahead and its French partner will make from a rail franchise in southern England after a new timetable caused widespread disruption earlier this year.

* RYANAIR: Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Tuesday it had reached a framework agreement with German pilot union VC on wages and benefits.

* RENTOKIL: Rentokil Initial Plc said on Tuesday Pension Insurance Corp (PIC) had agreed to take the British pest control and business services company’s pension liabilities of 1.5 billion pounds ($1.91 billion).

* VICTREX: Polymer maker Victrex Plc said on Tuesday it secured additional warehousing to stock up finished goods in Europe and China, making it the latest UK company to take measures to guard against transport and logistics problems caused by Britain’s planned departure from the European Union.

* IG GROUP: British online financial trading firm IG Group expects first-half 2019 trading revenue to fall 6 percent, it said on Tuesday, as it faces increasing regulatory scrutiny.

* FERGUSON PLC: UK-based Ferguson Plc’s first-quarter profit rose 9.9 percent, led by stronger demand in the United States and as the world’s largest heating and plumbing equipment supplier kept a tight lid on expenses.

* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins Britain’s largest building materials group, plans to sell its plumbing and heating division, it said on Tuesday as it updated on strategy.

* S4 CAPITAL: Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital has agreed to buy San Francisco-based programmatic ad firm MightyHive for an enterprise value of $150 million, funded by the issue of new shares worth 74 million pounds ($94 million).

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending strong gains from the previous day amid expected OPEC-led supply cuts and a mandated reduction in Canadian output.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, after hitting a more than one-month high earlier in the session, as the dollar stumbled after the United States and China agreed to a temporary truce in their trade conflict that rattled global markets.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell caved in to growing investor pressure over climate change on Monday, setting out plans to introduce industry-leading carbon emissions targets linked to executive pay.

* The UK blue chip index closed 82.17 points higher at 7062.41 points on Monday, after Washington and Beijing agreed a ceasefire in their trade conflict, which has upended financial markets.

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)